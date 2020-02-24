Section
Trapped cat enlivens censure debate
Thailand
Politics

Trapped cat enlivens censure debate

published : 24 Feb 2020 at 16:23

writer: Post Reporters

As MPs in the ruling and opposition camps claw at one another on the first day of the censure debate, one politician has put the fight for democracy on hold -- to save the life of a cat.

"Sorry to tag this. I really don't know what to do now," @LikitWorawan said in a message sent to the Twitter account of Nitipon Piwmow, an MP of the just-banned Future Forward Party.

A video clip posted by @LikitWorawan shows there is a cat behind the wall.

"I am organising an event in Room 408 of the Parliament building. There's a cat inside the wall. It is crying loudly," @LikitWorawan added with the #censuredebate in Thai.

"I called officials but they didn't care to help. A maid said the cat has been there for two weeks," the Twitter user went on.

The tweet -- or mew -- worked.

Mr Nitipon exited the parliamentary chamber and proceeded to the room at the heart of the action, where he found building officials were already on a rescue mission, Nutthawut Burprathum tweeted back to @LikitWorawan on behalf of his party colleague. (continues below)

A basket is seen on standy for a cat heard crying inside the wall of Room 408 of the parliament building. (Photo from @LikitWorawan Twitter account)

"They are trying to catch the cat and a basket and a cage are ready for the animal," @LikitWorawan wrote in a situation report.

It was unclear how the cat was able to infiltrate the wall inside the Parliament building.

The feline emergency prompted various suggestions. "Send an inbox message to Chuan. He might be a cat lover," one user advised, referring to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai.

FFP was banned on Friday by the Constitutional Court for accepting 191.2 million baht from an illegitimate source.

Its MPs who are not banned from politics have 60 days to find a new party.

