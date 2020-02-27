Srisuwan to file EC complaint over MP-buying

Money is allegedly being offered to some MPs of the banned Future Forward Party to influence their decision which party they will move to. (Bangkok Post photo)

The serial petitioner whose complaint led to the dissolution of the Future Forward Party is now targeting politicians allegedly offering cash bribes to party-less FFP MPs to join their camp.

Srisuwan Janya said on Thursday he will on Friday petition the Election Commission (EC) to investigate some parties and MPs who used money to lure other lawmakersin to their ranks.

"This kind of behaviour is embarrassing before the world. It is disgusting to the public," the self-styled secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Thai Constitution said in an issued statement.

The activist did not refer to any politician or political party by name, but FFP is at odds with the Bhumjaithai Party over alleged cash offers to its MPs.

Bhumjaithai informed House Speaker Chuan Leekpai in a letter on Tuesday that nine Future Forward MPs have joined its ranks.

The MP-buying issue pits FFP against MP Srinual Boonlue, a former FFP representative for Chiang Mai who was ejected from the party and is now with Bhumjaithai. Her voice was heard in a recording of a conversation with Prasert Soranuwat, a party-list MP of the disbanded FFP, about Bhumjaithai.

"As an MP, we need money to develop our constituency for the people," she said, adding that details could not be discussed on the phone.

Mr Prasert exposed the recorded conversation on Wednesday.

Ms Srinuan and three other FFP MPs were expelled in December for voting against the party line in parliament.

Another audio clip posted by FFP on Monday showed Bencha Saenchantra, another party-list MP, talked with a man offering "23" for her and her colleagues if they switch to his party. The media and Mr Srisuwan interpreted the figure as 23 million baht.

Ms Srinual on Wednesday denied she talked to other MPs of the disbanded party about joining Bhumjaithai.

Any party or politician offering money in exchange for MPs joining another party are liable to a fine and/or jail up to five years under the Political Party Act.

MPs of the banned FFP have to find a new party within 60 days if they want to retain their seat after the Constitutional Court's ruling on Friday dissolving the party for wrongfully accepting 191.2 million baht funding in the form of a loan from the party founder, Thanathorn

The FFP's demise began when Mr Srisuwan lodged a complaint with the EC last year, asking that it investigate the party's financing. The electoral agency found grounds for the complaint and forwarded the case to the Constitutional Court for a ruling.