Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE EPAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Authorities want 1 more month of emergency decree
Thailand
Politics

Authorities want 1 more month of emergency decree

published : 25 Jun 2020 at 16:07

writer: Post Reporters

About 20 members of the Democracy Restoration Group rally against the emergency decree outside Government House on June 18, 2020. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)
About 20 members of the Democracy Restoration Group rally against the emergency decree outside Government House on June 18, 2020. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

Officials of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in charge of security have favoured the extension of the emergency decree for another month after its expiration at the end of this month.

National Security Council secretary-general Gen Somsak Roongsita said after the meeting with officials that they wanted to see the decree enforced for one more month due to continued concerns about the Covid-19 situation.

Schools across the country will start the new semester on July 1. More businesses at the highest risk of virus transmission, including nightlife facilities, will reopen if the full board meeting of the centre on Friday approves the latest proposal to ease restrictions.

Gen Somsak said the proposed decree extension will be decided in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday.

Critics and the oppostion have called on the government to end the decree as it gives authorities power to stop gatherings and curb other freedoms.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (14)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

'Benz Racing’ among arrested street racers

Eight street racers, one of them Akarakit "Benz Racing" Worarojcharoendet, were arrested and six motorcycles seized in the Vibhavadi-Rangsit area of Bangkok in the early hours of Thursday.

17:26
Business

Race for new Bank of Thailand chief extended

Authorities have extended the application period for the next central bank governor to seek a wider range of candidates for the job of steering the economy through the coronavirus crisis, the selection committee said on Thursday.

16:45
Thailand

Another month?

Authorities will ask CCSA to maintain emergency decree for another month, ostensibly due to concerns over business reopenings and new school semester.

16:07