Authorities want 1 more month of emergency decree

About 20 members of the Democracy Restoration Group rally against the emergency decree outside Government House on June 18, 2020. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

Officials of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in charge of security have favoured the extension of the emergency decree for another month after its expiration at the end of this month.

National Security Council secretary-general Gen Somsak Roongsita said after the meeting with officials that they wanted to see the decree enforced for one more month due to continued concerns about the Covid-19 situation.

Schools across the country will start the new semester on July 1. More businesses at the highest risk of virus transmission, including nightlife facilities, will reopen if the full board meeting of the centre on Friday approves the latest proposal to ease restrictions.

Gen Somsak said the proposed decree extension will be decided in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday.

Critics and the oppostion have called on the government to end the decree as it gives authorities power to stop gatherings and curb other freedoms.