Pro-royalists gather at Democracy Monument before student rally

Pro-royalists gather on Ratchadamneon Avenue near the Democracy Monument before walking to the monument on Sunday. (Photo by Arnun Cholmahatrakul)

Pro-royalists gathered at a site of a different student-led rally on Sunday demanding the monarchy issue be left untouched.

About 60 people led by vocational students converged at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok holding national flags and portraits of His Majesty the King and royal family members in an attempt to counter an anti-government rally to be held on the opposite side of Ratchadamnoen Avenue.

Pro-royalists gather at the Democracy Monument ahead of a student-led rally at the same place to call for democracy to be restored. They demand the students not disrecpect the royal institution. #BangkokPost #Thailand #politics pic.twitter.com/9lKxkpzG1X — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) August 16, 2020

"You can propose whatever you want. We can protest against anybody. But we have no right to touch on the monarchy," a leader said.

The Free Youth and Free People movements are calling for a House dissolution, a new charter and the end of threats against critics.

After a group of Thammasat students on Monday called for reform of the highest institution, the Free People group issued a statement that it will stick to the three demands.

About 1,000 anti-government protesters are gathering at the monument for what is exected to be one of the largest protests since the government eased restricions.