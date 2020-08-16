Pro-royalists gather at Democracy Monument before student rally
writer: Dumrongkiat Mala
Pro-royalists gathered at a site of a different student-led rally on Sunday demanding the monarchy issue be left untouched.
About 60 people led by vocational students converged at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok holding national flags and portraits of His Majesty the King and royal family members in an attempt to counter an anti-government rally to be held on the opposite side of Ratchadamnoen Avenue.
"You can propose whatever you want. We can protest against anybody. But we have no right to touch on the monarchy," a leader said.
The Free Youth and Free People movements are calling for a House dissolution, a new charter and the end of threats against critics.
After a group of Thammasat students on Monday called for reform of the highest institution, the Free People group issued a statement that it will stick to the three demands.
About 1,000 anti-government protesters are gathering at the monument for what is exected to be one of the largest protests since the government eased restricions.
