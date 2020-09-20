Protesters plant "new plaque" at Sanam Luang

A student holds a replica of the plaque installed by students leaders at Sanam Luang on Sunday. (Reuters photo)

Protesters of the United Front for Thammasat and Demonstration on Sunday morning performed a ceremony to plant what they claimed to be a "new plaque" to declare the people's power.

The first and original plaque that marked the 1932 Revolution that overthrew the absolute monarchy was planted on the ground of the Royal Plaza. It was removed without explanation from the Royal Plaza in 2017, and no one in authority will say what happened to it.

Parit "Penquin" Chiwarak, a leader of the demonstration, went up the stage at Sanam Luang early in the morning to wake up the protesters who stayed overnight to take part in the ceremony.

Before planting the new plaque, Mr Parit led the protesters to pray for the souls of all of those who sacriced their lives for democracy. He said the souls of all members of the Khana Ratsadon or group of people who took part in the 1932 Revolution were immortal and they would "protect all of us here."

The protesters were led to raise their hands to show a "three-finger" symbol for six seconds.

The demonstrators then took 6.39am as an "auspicious time" to plant the new plague on the ground of Sanam Luang.



