Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Slight majority says 'no-one' suitable to be PM: Poll
Thailand
Politics

Slight majority says 'no-one' suitable to be PM: Poll

Palang Pracharat trails Pheu Thai and Move Forward

published : 27 Sep 2020 at 10:01

writer: Online Reporters

Nobody is suitable for the post of prime minister and no political party has overwhelming popular support in the current political situation, although Pheu Thai has a substantial lead, according to a survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was carried out between Sept 18-23 on 2,527 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to find out who they thought was suitable for the post of prime minister and which party they supported in the current situation.

This was the third survey of this kind conducted by Nida. The last survey was carried out in June 2020.

On the person they thought was suitable for the post of prime minister, the replies were as follows:

1. 54.13% said nobody was;

2. 18.64% Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha;

3. 10.57% Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Pheu Thai Party;

4. 5.70% Pitha Limcharoenrat, leader of the More Forward Party;

5. 3.92% Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party;

6. 1.54% Korn Chatikavanij, leader of the Kla Party;

7. 1.07% Sompong Amornvivat of the Pheu Thai Party.

The remaining 4.00% were divided between Mingkwan Saengsuwan (New Economics Party), Jurin Laksanavisit (Democrat Party); Anutin Chanvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party); Wan Muhamad Nor Matha (Prachachart Party), Tewan Liptapanlop (Chart Pattana Party), Anand Panyarachun, Abhisit Vejjajiva and Kanchana Silpa-archa (Chartthaipattana Party). A further 0.43% had no comment.

The results of this survey were similar to those of a Nida Poll on June 28, 2020, but that surveyl showed a smaller percentage -- 44.06% -- saying nobody was suitable for the post of prime minister.

Asked which political party they support right now, the replies were as follows:

1. 41.59% none;

2. 19.39% Pheu Thai Party;

3. 12.70% Move Forward Party;

4. 12.39% Palang Pracharath Party;

5. 7.44% Democrat Party;

6. 1.70% Seri Ruam Thai Party;

7. 1.58% Bhumjaithai Party;

8. 0.79% Kla Party;

9. 0.59% Pheu Chart Party;

10. 0.36% Chartthaipattana Party;

11. 0.28% Chart Pattaya Party;

12. 0.28% Prachachart Party;

13. 0.24% Action Coaltion for Thailand Party; 

14. 0.12% New Economics Party.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (16)
MOST RECENT
World

Mexico orders arrest of soldiers over case of 43 missing students

MEXICO CITY: Mexico has ordered dozens of military personnel to be arrested for suspected involvement in the disappearance of 43 students from a teacher's college six years ago, in an unresolved case that outraged the country.

11:45
World

Greece warms to EU asylum pact but refugee groups rage

ATHENS: Greece's government has cautiously welcomed a plan from Brussels to reform the EU's shaky asylum system, but charity groups working with refugees on the ground have blasted a continued "outrageous containment policy".

11:45
Thailand

Collective brainstorming needed to solve Thailand's problems: Poll

A majority of people say it is now time for all concerned to come together to brainstorm ideas to resolve conflicts that have long gripped the country, according to a survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

11:18