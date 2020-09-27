Slight majority says 'no-one' suitable to be PM: Poll

Nobody is suitable for the post of prime minister and no political party has overwhelming popular support in the current political situation, although Pheu Thai has a substantial lead, according to a survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was carried out between Sept 18-23 on 2,527 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to find out who they thought was suitable for the post of prime minister and which party they supported in the current situation.

This was the third survey of this kind conducted by Nida. The last survey was carried out in June 2020.

On the person they thought was suitable for the post of prime minister, the replies were as follows:

1. 54.13% said nobody was;

2. 18.64% Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha;

3. 10.57% Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Pheu Thai Party;

4. 5.70% Pitha Limcharoenrat, leader of the More Forward Party;

5. 3.92% Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party;

6. 1.54% Korn Chatikavanij, leader of the Kla Party;

7. 1.07% Sompong Amornvivat of the Pheu Thai Party.

The remaining 4.00% were divided between Mingkwan Saengsuwan (New Economics Party), Jurin Laksanavisit (Democrat Party); Anutin Chanvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party); Wan Muhamad Nor Matha (Prachachart Party), Tewan Liptapanlop (Chart Pattana Party), Anand Panyarachun, Abhisit Vejjajiva and Kanchana Silpa-archa (Chartthaipattana Party). A further 0.43% had no comment.

The results of this survey were similar to those of a Nida Poll on June 28, 2020, but that surveyl showed a smaller percentage -- 44.06% -- saying nobody was suitable for the post of prime minister.

Asked which political party they support right now, the replies were as follows:

1. 41.59% none;

2. 19.39% Pheu Thai Party;

3. 12.70% Move Forward Party;

4. 12.39% Palang Pracharath Party;

5. 7.44% Democrat Party;

6. 1.70% Seri Ruam Thai Party;

7. 1.58% Bhumjaithai Party;

8. 0.79% Kla Party;

9. 0.59% Pheu Chart Party;

10. 0.36% Chartthaipattana Party;

11. 0.28% Chart Pattaya Party;

12. 0.28% Prachachart Party;

13. 0.24% Action Coaltion for Thailand Party;

14. 0.12% New Economics Party.