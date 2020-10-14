Anti-government protesters march to Government House

Pro-democracy protesters march from the Democracy Monument to Government House on Wednesday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Thousands of anti-government protesters began their planned march towards Government House on Wednesday to press their demands for the departure of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and a new constitution.

"Down with dictatorship. Long live democracy," the marchers chanted as they moved off from Democracy Monument, where they had assembled face to face with thousands of yellow clad royalist supporters.

The protesters walked from the Democracy Monument on Ratchdamneon Avenue to Government House via Nakhon Sawan Road as security authorities blocked them from marching on Ratchadamneon Nok Avenue.

Human rights lawyer Anon Nampha and other protest leaders promised there would be no violence during the rally.

Yellow-clad people had gathered along Ratchadamnoen Avenue, waiting for the motorcade of His Majesty the King, who was to go to the Grand Palace in the afternoon for a religious ceremony.

The demonstration is the latest in three months of action that have put the greatest pressure in years on the establishment, long dominated by the army and the palace.