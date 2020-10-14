Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Anti-government protesters march to Government House
Thailand
Politics

Anti-government protesters march to Government House

published : 14 Oct 2020 at 15:06

writer: Bangkok Post and Reuters

Pro-democracy protesters march from the Democracy Monument to Government House on Wednesday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Pro-democracy protesters march from the Democracy Monument to Government House on Wednesday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Thousands of anti-government protesters began their planned march towards Government House on Wednesday to press their demands for the departure of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and a new constitution.

"Down with dictatorship. Long live democracy," the marchers chanted as they moved off from Democracy Monument, where they had assembled face to face with thousands of yellow clad royalist supporters.

The protesters walked from the Democracy Monument on Ratchdamneon Avenue to Government House via Nakhon Sawan Road as security authorities blocked them from marching on Ratchadamneon Nok Avenue.

Human rights lawyer Anon Nampha and other protest leaders promised there would be no violence during the rally.

Yellow-clad people had gathered along Ratchadamnoen Avenue, waiting for the motorcade of His Majesty the King, who was to go to the Grand Palace in the afternoon for a religious ceremony.

The demonstration is the latest in three months of action that have put the greatest pressure in years on the establishment, long dominated by the army and the palace.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Watch live

Bangkok Post reports live as thousands of anti-government protesters march towards Government House.

15:09
Thailand

On the move

Anti-government protesters begin their march from the Democracy Monument to Government House.

15:06
Business

Songkhla rubber glove factory operator soars 6,700%

The meteoric rise of a little-known Polish company that manufactures protective gloves in Songkhla provides one of the clearest examples of how the pandemic has changed the world for Warsaw equity investors.

14:42