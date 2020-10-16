Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Police interrupt Progressive Movement press conference
Thailand
Politics

Police interrupt Progressive Movement press conference

published : 16 Oct 2020 at 16:36

writer: Online Reporters

Progressive Movement co-founder Piyabutr Saengkanokkul talks to a police officer from Makkasan station during the search at the Progressive Movement office in the Thai Summit building on Friday. (Photo: @ProgressiveThai Twitter account)
Progressive Movement co-founder Piyabutr Saengkanokkul talks to a police officer from Makkasan station during the search at the Progressive Movement office in the Thai Summit building on Friday. (Photo: @ProgressiveThai Twitter account)

Four police officers appeared at the Progressive Movement office on Friday afternoon with a search warrant, interrupting a press conference called by Piyabutr Saengkanokkul.

The police, from Makkasan station, walked into the press conference room at the Thai Summit building, armed  with a search warrant issued under the state of emergency.

At the time, Mr Piyabutr was at the podium speaking against the state of emergency and legal action taken against protesters  accused of causing harm to Her Majesty the Queen.

"I am here to check on law and order within my jurisdiction," a police officer said.

The search at the Progressive Movement premises was the first since the emergency decree was issued in Bangkok about 4am on Thursday.

The police officer walked out of the press conference room, and then returned to talk with Mr Piyabutr, co-founder of the political movement. Their talk was continuing.

Mr Piyabutr urged the police officers to stay with the people, instead of following orders from their superiors.

The emergency decree,  formally approved by the cabinet on Friday, bans meetings of more than four people and gives authorities power to ban any action deemed to be causing a public disturbance.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (11)
MOST RECENT
Sports

Intarat out after just one day at IWF

LONDON: The troubled International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has appointed its third interim president in as many days, with Michael Irani taking over from Maj Gen Intarat Yodbangtoey of Thailand.

18:11
Thailand

Korat dam discharge floods farms, houses

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Water discharged from the Lam Phra Phloeng Dam caused flooding in Pak Thong Chai district of Nakhon Ratchasima overnight, with floodwater rising to the roofs of many one-storey houses.

18:00
Thailand

New rally

Protesters gather on the street at Pathumwan intersection for another demonstration against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

17:35