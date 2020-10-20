Court asked to revoke state of emergency

Demonstrators confront riot police near Pathumwan intersection in Bangkok last Friday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The opposition Pheu Thai Party on Tuesday asked the Civil Court to annul Prime Minister Prayut Can-o-cha's order invoking a state of emergency and banning public gatherings in Bangkok, saying it violated people's rights.

MP Cholanan Srikaew said at the court that the party challenged the prime minister's declaration of a state of emergency last Thursday, and related orders. It also asked the court to protect the rights of demonstrators pending its decision.

Related orders limited the freedom of the media and people's right to travel, the lawsuit said.

Dr Cholanan said his party would also file complaints against use of the state of emergency with the National Anti-Corruption Commission and the Constitutional Court.

Gen Prayut declared a state of emergency and prohibited gatherings of more than four people about 4am on Oct 15 after anti-government demonstrators rallied at Government House. The declaration also banned news reports that could affect national security.

Since then, young demonstrators have defied the ban and rallied on a daily basis at a range of locations. much like Hong Kong protesters' flash-mobs.