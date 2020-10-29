Police to summon embassy protesters

Free Youth protesters march on Sathorn Road on their way to the German Embassy on Monday evening. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiartpakun)

Police will summon at least five Free Youth protesters during the Germany embassy rally in Bangkok on Monday after a court on Thursday turned down their request for arrest warrants.

Thung Mahamek police on Wednesday sought to arrest five protesters on sedition and other charges for their roles during the demonstration at the embassy where the protesters submitted a letter to the ambassador.

The five are Patsaravalee Tanakitvibulpon, 25, Korakot Saengyenphan, 28, Chanin Wongsri, 20, Cholathit Chote-sawat, 21, and Benja Apan, 21.

The South Bangkok Criminal Court dismissed the request, citing a number of reasons — the suspects are students, the rally was short, there was no proof they would flee and they have permanent residences.

The court also instructed police to summon them for questioning first.

Later on Thursday, deputy police spokesperson Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen said the protesters did not inform police of their rally on that day.

“Unlike the gathering by yellow-clad demonstrators at the embassy earlier on that day, the Free Youth group did not inform the police about their rally first [as required by law],” he said.

He dismissed as untrue criticisms of double standards. since no action had been taken against the yellow group.

On Free Youth planned protests on Thursday, Pol Maj Gen Jirasan Kaewsaeng-ek, deputy chief of Metropolitan Police, traffic might be affected in two locations — Pathumwan intersection, Silom Road (near Wat Kaek) and near NationTV on Bang Na-Trat Highway.