Singer Nantida running for Pak Nam PAO chief
Thailand
Politics

Singer Nantida running for Pak Nam PAO chief

published : 2 Nov 2020 at 15:21

writer: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

Singer Nantida Kaewbusai registers her candidacy for chief of the Provincial Administration Organisation at the community hall in Muang district of Samut Prakan province on Monday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)
Singer Nantida Kaewbusai registers her candidacy for chief of the Provincial Administration Organisation at the community hall in Muang district of Samut Prakan province on Monday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

Popular songstress Nantida Kaewbusai has entered politics, registering her candidacy for chief of the Samut Prakan Provincial Administration Organisation in the Dec 20 elections.

Ms Nantida entered her name when registration of candidates for PAO elections in all provinces opened on Monday.

The singer will contest the PAO chair under the banner of the Samut Prakan Progressive group, which is backed by former municipal mayor Chonsawat Asavahame, her ex-husband.

She won the Asian Amateur Singing Contest in 1978 at only 19 with the song I Who Have Nothing. She later rose to fame, becoming one of the counry's most popular singers. 

Ms Nantida said on Monday she wanted to pursue the policies of the political group supported by her former husband's family, with ideas to promote tourism and other measures to revitalise the provincial economy.

Yongyuth Suwanbutr, a Palang Pracharath MP for Samut Prakan, said last month that the party would support Samut Prakan Progressive.

The nationwide PAO polls will be the first local government elections since the coup six years ago.

Other local elections, including for Bangkok and Pattaya cities, will be held later, the government has promised.

