Former PMs support reconciliation panel

Former prime minister Chavalit Yongchaiyudh has agreed to join the parliament' political reconciliation panel. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Three former prime ministers have supported the parliament's initiative to set up a reconciliation panel in a bid to end the political rift, Parliament President Chuan Leekpai said on Tuesday.

Mr Chuan said he had approached former prime ministers Anand Panyarachun, Chavalit Yongchaiyudh and Abhisit Vejjajiva by phone and they supported the idea.

Gen Chavalit said he had been contacted and had agreed to join the panel and did not dismiss the possibility he could be panel chairman, when asked by reporters.

It was still unclear whether Mr Anand and Mr Abhisit would take part, or only showed support for the move.

Mr Chuan said he would later contact former prime minister Somchai Wongsawat.

Mr Chuan also made it clear that he was not willing to chair the committee.

The King Prajadhipok's Institute has proposed two models of the panel for consideration and submitted them to Mr Chuan's office.

The reconciliation panel was proposed by a special joint meeting of parliament, called so MPs and senators could give their opinions on how to end the political crisis.

The meeting was called after weeks of student-led protests against the government.