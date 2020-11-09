Royalist calls for another yellow rally

Protesters make three-finger salutes as they drop letters to His Majesty the King into mock post boxes at Sanam Luang on Sunday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

A royalist leader is calling for another yellow-shirt rally, this time to press the government to sue anti-government protesters for lese majeste, alleging they had stepped over the line on the monarchy issue.

Warong Dechgitvigrom, who leads the Thai Pakdee group, posted a Facebook message on Monday calling for a demonstration over the content of the letters of petition to His Majesty the King and allegedly offensive remarks made by the demonstrators.

"Should all royalists come out again?" he wrote, saying the government should charge protesters with lese majeste.

The yellow-shirts already have plans for a major rally to demonstrate their loyalty to the monarchy on Dec 5, the birthday of the late King Bhumibol.

Anti-government demonstrators on Sunday dropped letters to the King, calling for reform of the monarchy, into mock post boxes before ended their rally.

Their demonstration was briefly marred by police use of water cannon at Sanam Luang to prevent them approaching closer to the Grand Palace. (continues below)

Krit Yiemmethakorn, the secretary-general of the People's Network for Protection of the Monarchy, submits a letter to the army, supporting the defence of the highest institution, at the army headquarters on Monday. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

Krit Yiemmethakorn, the secretary-general of the People's Network for Protection of the Monarchy, submitted a letter to the complaints centre at Government House on Monday, and later to army headquarters, offering moral support in defending the royal institution.

Mr Krit denied the group favoured a coup to end the political crisis, but did not rule out a call for authorities to shut down the country if the conflict remains unsolved.

The group claimed the letters submitted on Monday were signed by more than 9,000 people.