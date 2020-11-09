Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Army chief: No chance at all of coup
Thailand
Politics

Army chief: No chance at all of coup

Protesters warned, royal palaces are off-limits

published : 9 Nov 2020 at 17:09

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Anti-government protesters on a truck with the Grand Palace behind them, during the rally at Sanam Luang on Sunday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Anti-government protesters on a truck with the Grand Palace behind them, during the rally at Sanam Luang on Sunday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Army chief Gen Narongphan Jitkaewtae has ruled out any chance of a military coup to end the political crisis fuelled by months of rallies by protesters whose demands include reform of the monarchy.

"Below zero," the most powerful man in the armed forces replied when asked on Monday about the chances of a coup.

Royalists on Sunday spoke of calling for a coup after thousands of anti-government protesters again rallied in support of demands for reform of the monarchy. They later calmed down, instead opting to submit a petition giving the army their moral support in defendng the royal institution.

The rally on Sunday led to police again firing water cannon, this time to hold back demonstrators at Sanam Luang who were advancing towards the blockade set up to prevent them going to the Grand Palace to petition His Majesty the King.

Police stayed behind a row of parked buses and coils of wire across the road.

The marchers then, instead dropped their letters to the King in dummy post boxes, and finaally dispersed. (continues below)

A video taken during the confrontation showed a man throwing what appeared to be a firework over a bus at police standing behind it.

Piyarat Chongthep, a key member of the People's Movement, the main organisers of the protests, posted a message on his Facebook account saying it was a firework that gave off colourful smoke. One of the security volunteers lobbed it at police to cloud their vision after  the water cannon was unleashed on the demonstrators, he said.

There was never any intention to use any form of violence during the demonstration, he added.

Gen Narongphan said on Monday he strongly opposed any violent means, but stressed the point that all royal palaces were off-limits to the protesters.

He admitted that soldiers wearing yellow were stationed behind police lines during the rallies, so they could help police or other people as necessary.

Men in civvies with military bearing and cropped haircuts and wearing yellow have been seen mingling with supporters of the monarchy and behind police security blockades on several occasions.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Life

BTS member Jimin spends millions on school uniforms, flat complexes

Thanks to their sold-out world tours, inventive merchandise lines, commercial endorsements and phenomenal record sales, the members of BTS are now wealthy beyond their wildest dreams.

17:38
World

Austria arrests 30 in anti-terrorism raid

VIENNA: Austrian police made 30 arrests in more than 60 raids on Monday as part of an anti-terrorism operation, but there was no link to a deadly attack in Vienna a week ago in which a convicted jihadist killed four people, prosecutors said.

17:23
World

Philippines seeks 50 million Covid-19 vaccine shots in 2021

The Philippines aims to have at least 50 million coronavirus vaccine shots next year to inoculate about a fourth of the population, bulk of which will likely arrive by the end of 2021 or early 2022.

17:23