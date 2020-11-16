'Mob Fest' protesters face rap

Anti-government protesters are set to face a slew of charges related to their "Mob Fest" gathering at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok on Saturday, said Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB).

The charges are: assaulting two police officers, covering the Democracy Monument and breaking a city ordinance, according to MPB deputy commissioner Piya Tawichai.

Regarding the first charge, protesters are accused of hitting a policeman with a flag pole, leaving him with cranial swelling. Another officer was hit with a hard object in the face.

The protesters who committed the acts will be charged with assaulting state officials and obstructing their duty.

The police have filed a complaint against the protesters with Samran Rat station, Pol Maj Gen Piya said.

Regarding the second offence, the protesters are accused of climbing the monument and draping a cloth banner over it.

The act is deemed to have degraded the value of the monument, an offence under the Historical Places Act and the Cleanliness Act.

The Fine Arts Department and City Hall are assessing the damage, Pol Maj Gen Piya added.

The protesters will also be held accountable for blocking traffic and spraypainting offensive messages on public properties around the monument, he said.

The deputy police commissioner did not disclose how many protesters will face the charges as the police are still identifying them.

A total of 175 people have been charged by police so far in connection with recent protests, said the Lawyers for Human Rights Centre.