Police: Yummy rally outside Parliament against law

Police say there will be no place for Genghis Khan cuisine on a public road during a rally outside Parliament on Tuesday. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Grilling food and holding a rally cannot go together, police warned on Monday.

Deputy Metropolitan Police Bureau chief Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai warned anti-government protesters they might break laws if they serve Genghis Khan pork during a rally outside Parliament on Tuesday.

There are laws prohibiting cooking in public places, as well as activities that obstruct traffic and pedestrians, added Poj Maj Gen Piya, who is the city police spokesman.

The People's Movement plans a rally on Samsen Road outside Parliament from 3pm on Tuesday to put pressure on senators and MPs to vote the charter amendment bill proposed by Internet Law Reform Dialogue (iLaw), also called the people's version since it was signed by 96,000 people.

It is one of the seven versions proposed to Parliament and the most controversial one since it allows changes to be made to the chapters on the form of government and the King.

The protesters promised to stay on until lawmakers voted for the iLaw draft and planned a picnic outside Parliament while they wait for the vote on the first reading

The People's Movement offers 30 sets of Genghis Khan cuisine to be served between 4pm and 9.30pm on Tuesday for 599 baht. One set is for up to three persons and it comes with nine selected foods, including pork, shrimps, vegetables and dipping sauces.