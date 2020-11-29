Motorists told to avoid roads to Bang Khen protest site

Rolls of barbed wire were laid at the entrance and exit gates of the 11th Infantry Regiment on Phahonyothin road in Bangkok's Bang Khen district on Sunday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) has advised motorists to avoid the in-bound Phahon Yothin and Ram Intra roads in Bangkok, where traffic is expected to be heavy due to a rally at the 11th Infantry Regiment headquarters on Sunday from 3pm.

The 11th Infantry Regiment headquarters is located on Phahonyothin road in Bangkok's Bang Khen district.

The United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration said on its Facebook page that the rally site has been switched from the 1st Infantry Division to the 11th Infantry Regiment, the main force used in the dispersal of United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) protesters in 2010. The 11th Infantry Regiment has also played an important part several coups in the past, the group said.

The protesters earlier planned to rally at the 1st Infantry Division headquarters on Si Ayutthaya road, Dusit district.

In a press release, Pol Maj Gen Jirasan Kaewsaeng-ek, deputy MPB commissioner, said motorists should avoid two roads: the in-bound side of Phahon Yothin road between the Bang Khen roundabout and Phalasin road, and the in-bound Ram Intra road between the Bang Khen roundabout and the Bang Khen golf course.

Motorists were also told to avoid the Bang Khen tunnel and the Bang Khen roundabout on Phahon Yothin road.

