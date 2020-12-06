Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Complaint filed against 2 protest leaders for lese majeste
Thailand
Politics

Complaint filed against 2 protest leaders for lese majeste

published : 6 Dec 2020 at 16:27

writer: Chakrapan Natanri

Student activist Parit Chiwarak speaks at a rally at Lat Phrao intersection on Wednesday. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
Student activist Parit Chiwarak speaks at a rally at Lat Phrao intersection on Wednesday. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

KHON KAEN: The pro-royalist Thai Pakdee (Loyal Thai) Group of this northeastern province filed a police complaint against two pro-democracy protest leaders Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak and Atthapol "Khru Yai" Buaphat on Sunday, accusing them of breaking Section 112 of the Criminal Code, known as the lese majeste law.

The complaint was filed with the Muang police station.

Sunate Kaewkhamhan, 60, a core member of the Thai Pakdee Group of Khon Kaen, said the complaint was accompanied by video clips of Mr Parit and Mr Atthapol's speeches -- which they deemed lese majeste -- at several venues in Khon Kaen and elsewhere.

"Their infringements on the royal institution are intolerable," Mr Sunate said.

"From now on, wherever and whenever they go up on a stage to speak against the monarchy, we will compile evidence and file a complaint against them for violating Section 112," he said.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Complaint filed against 2 protest leaders for lese majeste

KHON KAEN: The pro-royalist Thai Pakdee (Loyal Thai) Group of this northeastern province filed a police complaint against two pro-democracy protest leaders Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak and Atthapol "Khru Yai" Buaphat on Sunday, accusing them of breaking Section 112 of the Criminal Code, known as the lese majeste law.

16:27
World

Indonesia names second cabinet minister as suspect in graft case

JAKARTA: Indonesia's anti-graft agency named Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara on Sunday as a suspect in a million-dollar bribery case, along with four others, while President Joko Widodo warned officials against misuse of public funds.

14:35
World

Virus world update

US notches record daily coronavirus cases in 24 hours for third day running, as Russia starts vaccinating health workers, UK rollout to start next week.

13:45