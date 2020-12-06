Complaint filed against 2 protest leaders for lese majeste

Student activist Parit Chiwarak speaks at a rally at Lat Phrao intersection on Wednesday. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

KHON KAEN: The pro-royalist Thai Pakdee (Loyal Thai) Group of this northeastern province filed a police complaint against two pro-democracy protest leaders Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak and Atthapol "Khru Yai" Buaphat on Sunday, accusing them of breaking Section 112 of the Criminal Code, known as the lese majeste law.

The complaint was filed with the Muang police station.

Sunate Kaewkhamhan, 60, a core member of the Thai Pakdee Group of Khon Kaen, said the complaint was accompanied by video clips of Mr Parit and Mr Atthapol's speeches -- which they deemed lese majeste -- at several venues in Khon Kaen and elsewhere.

"Their infringements on the royal institution are intolerable," Mr Sunate said.

"From now on, wherever and whenever they go up on a stage to speak against the monarchy, we will compile evidence and file a complaint against them for violating Section 112," he said.



