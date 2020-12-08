Fresh charges against Thanathorn, young rally leaders

Parit Chiwarak, second right, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, second left, and Panupong Jadnok, centre rear, report to Muang Nonthaburi police station to acknowledge lese majeste charges on Tuesday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, co-founder of the Progressive Movement group, and young protest leaders on Tuesday acknowledged fresh charges arising from anti-government demonstrations.

Mr Thanathorn, who set up the Progressive Movement after his future forward party was disbanded in February for accepting a loan from him, reported to Phahon Yothin police station to acknowledge a charge of violating the Public Assembly Act by his presence at an anti-government rally at Lat Phrao intersection in Chatuchak district on Oct 17.

At that time, any public gathering of more than five people was prohibited under the state of severe emergency that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha declared on Oct 15.

The offence carries a prison term of up to two years and/or a fine of 40,000 baht. Mr Thanathorn denied the charge.

At Muang Nonthaburi police station in Nonthaburi province, younger rally leaders Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul and Panupong "Mike" Jadnok were charged with lese majeste under Section 112 of the Criminal Code over their rally at Nonthaburi pier on Sept 10.

Station chief Pol Col Seehadet Sakobkaew said the royal institution was mocked and insulted during the rally.

At Thung Mahamek police station in Bangkok, nine other protest leaders, including Patsaravalee "Mind" Tanakitvibulpon, were also charged with lese majeste over the Oct 26 rally outside the German embassy.

At Chana Songkhram police station, Jatupat "Pai Dao Din" Boonpattararaksa and Somyot Prueksakasemsuk were also charged with lese majeste over their anti-government rally at Sanam Luang ground on Sept 19 and 20.

Mr Jatupat said he was unhappy about the charge because it carried a harsh penalty.

Somyot said he had previusly been jailed for seven years for lese majeste and if found guilty of the same offence again would face heavier punishment.

He said he had been released on the condition he would stay clear of politics and issues concerning the royal institution.