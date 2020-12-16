EC to probe Thaksin's support for PAO candidate

Election Commissioner Tawatchai Therdphaothai speaks at the Office of the Election Commission in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasil)

The Election Commission will look into a complaint that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was wielding influence over Pheu Thai in calling for public support for the party's candidate for chairman of the provincial administration organistion (PAO) in Chiang Mai in this Sunday's local government elections.

Commissioner Tawatchai Therdphaothai said the commissioners would consider the complaint and supporting evidence to see if there was a case to answer.

The complaint was made by serial political petitioner Srisuwan Janya, who said Thaksin had posted a public statement early this month asking voters in his native province of Chiang Mai to support Pichai Lertpongadisorn, the opposition-core Pheu Thai Party's candidate for chairman of the PAO, at the Dec 20 elections.

Thaksin said Mr Pichai could solve problems facing Chiang Mai.

Mr Srisuwan accused Pheu Thai of allowing a non-member, Thaksin, to control it, thus violating the organic law on political parties, and risking disbandment.

Asked if Thaksin's remark illegally influenced the operations of Pheu Thai, Mr Tawatchai said the EC would have to consider many other relevant factors, and no one should jump to conclusions.

Some matters that appeared outwardly illegal could in the end be considered legal after thorough consideration of relevant laws, he said.

Asked if anyone could post a message asking voters to support a particular candidate, Mr Tawatchai said people should keep the candidate they favour to themselves, and should not tell others who to vote for, because they were not election campaigners.