Govt drafts in 120,000 police for PAO polls

About 120,000 police will ensure security and prevent election fraud during Sunday's provincial administrative organisation (PAO) elections, the country's first local elections in more than six years.

"We've ordered provincial police to be be vigilant and keep an eye out for vote buying, especially on 'Howling Night,'" deputy national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapat told media on Friday.

"Howling night" is a term for pre-election vote buying.

Up to 120,000 police have been instructed to ensure things go smoothly and also prevent and arrest anyone involved in election fraud at the 96,000 polling stations throughout the country.

Provincial police in 10 provinces were on alert for potential violent incidents. These provinces are Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Sakon Nakhon, Nan, Phichit, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Trang, according to Pol Gen Damrongsak.

They were deemed to be prone to vote-fraud and illegal activities, as there are many high profile and highly influential candidates there who just might resort to try to influence voting.

Pol Gen Damrongsak said two incidents of election law violations have already been reported -- in Chumphon and Trang -- and formal complaints have been lodged with police.

Election Commission (EC) secretary-general, Pol Col Jarungvith Phumma said yesterday that poll authorities were ready for tomorrow's elections and the EC expected a high voter turnout.

"Every province has poll inspectors who will coordinate closely with local leaders and the community to ensure fair and transparent elections," he said.

Pol Col Jarungvith told media at a press briefing yesterday that more than 100 complaints have been lodged and local officials are gathering facts to determine if these complaints will be accepted for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Pol Maj Gen Suwat Saengnum, commander of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), said the agency had arrested 31 people and seized 38 guns and 565 rounds of ammunition in a crackdown ahead of the election.

He said the targeting of illegal sales and possession of firearms is part of the CSD's efforts to prevent crime ahead of and during the polls. The suspects are linked to an online community which procures or makes home-made guns for its members.

He said the CSD obtained court warrants to raid 41 locations which netted 31 people.

Pol Lt Gen Prachuap Wongsuk, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 5, covering the upper North provinces, said police have been monitoring the campaigning closely and had found nothing suspicious going on.