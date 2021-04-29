Fasting rally leaders both 'well'

Anti-government rally leader Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, at the Criminal Court in Bangkok on March 15 for trial proceedings. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Corrections Department has denied reports on social media that protest rally leader Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, who is on a hunger strike, had "excreted blood and flesh", saying he was physically well.

Department deputy director-general Thawatchai Chaiwat said that on Thursday morning Mr Parit could talk and was well and conscious. He was tired and had dry lips, but was not dizzy.

Mr Parit, who is detained at Bangkok Remand Prison, could do his routines and walk. He was continuing his fast, taking only mineral water but accepting intravenous injections. He rejected any blood sugar test, Mr Thawatchai said.

Mr Parit's vital signs were normal. He had neither fever nor sore throat. His body temperature was 36.2°C, his heart rate 60 beats per minute and his breathing rate 20 times per minute.

He weighed 95.4 kilogrammes. His blood pressures was 115/69 mmHg and his oxygen saturation was 99%, Mr Thawatchai said.

He said rally leader Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul, who is detained at the Central Women's Correctional Institute, also continued to reject food and took only drinking water, minerals, juice and milk.

She was well, conscious, looked normal, talked understandably and was able to do her routines, Mr Thawatchai said.

Her body temperature was 36.4°C, her blood pressure 129/95 mmHg and heart rate 116 beats per minute.

Ms Panusaya weighed 100 kilogrammes. She was neither tired nor dizzy and her physical condition was normal. Her breathing rate was 20 times per minute and oxygen saturation 98%, Mr Thawatchai said.

Mr Parit started his partial hunger strike in mid-March, demanding that he and other rally leaders who face multiple charges, including lese majeste, be allowed bail during their trial. Ms Panusaya followed suit, beginning at the end of March.