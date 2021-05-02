Rally outside court after bail denied for detained protest leaders

Pro-democracy protesters splash paint on the exterior of the Criminal Court premises during an anti-government demonstration calling for the release of detained political activists on Sunday. (AFP photo)

Protesters rallied outside the Criminal Court on Sunday to air their anger after the court denied another bail request for detained activists, including ailing student leader Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak.

A number of demonstrators walked from Victory Monument to the court on Ratchaphisek Road to show their opposition to the court's decision not to grant bail for the protest leaders.

"Our patience is running out. The war has just begun," an organiser said through a loudspeaker. The rally was organised by the Restart Democracy (Redem), an offshoot of the Ratsadon movement.

They sprayed paint on the signage outside the court, flashed the three-finger salute and threw objects into the premises before ending the protest after about one hour.

Police warned them to stop throwing objects and said they were ready to take action if the call was ignored.

The protest came after the court on Thursday rejected the bail request of seven co-leaders. They included Mr Parit, who was sent to Ramathibodi Hospital on Friday for treatment due to his deteriorating health condition after he began a hunger strike on March 16.

The group said another rally will be held but the date has yet to be disclosed.