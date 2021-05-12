Activist 'Rung' says she has Covid-19 after weeks in jail

Protest leader Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul (centre) reacts as she leaves prison after being granted bail, at the Central Women's Correctional Institute in Bangkok on May 6. She spent eight weeks in detention while awaiting trial on charges incuding lese majeste. (Photo: Reuters)

Another leader from the anti-government protest movement has tested positive for the coronavirus, after spending eight weeks in jail pending trial on charges including lese majeste.

Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul, who was released last week on bail after being held in pre-trial detention, said on her Twitter account that she was being treated in a hospital after testing positive for the virus after being released.

Two other protest leaders are reported to have tested positive to Covid-19 while in custody.

On her Facebook account, Ms Panusaya wrote that after leaving the Central Women's Correctional Institution on May 6, she learned about her positive test result and she was admitted to Thammasat University Hospital.

She said that she had not expected the infection because she had been asymptomatic until Tuesday night.

She wrote that on May 6 she was at the Central Women's Correctional Institution, the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road, Praram 9 Hospital and at home. She was at home from May 7 to 9.

On May 10 (Monday) she left home for a drive-through Covid-19 test.

On Tuesday she went to the Klongprem Central Prison where fellow rally leaders Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak and Chai-amorn Kaewwiboonpan were temporarily released.

She was there from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, when she was informed of her Covid-19 test result. Ms Panusaya wrote that she became very tired about 8pm on Tuesday.