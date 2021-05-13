Another jailed rally leader has Covid

Section
Thailand
Politics

published : 13 May 2021 at 11:43

writer: Aekarach Sattaburuth

Anti-government rally leader Panupong Jadnok, centre, gives a three-finger salute during a demonstration at Sanam Luang in Bangkok on Sept 20 last year. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Anti-government rally leader Panupong Jadnok tested positive for Covid-19 in prison, according to his lawyer.

Lawyer Noraset Nanongtoom wrote on Facebook that Mr Panupong, aka Mike, contracted the disease in jail.

He would ask the Criminal Court to consider a bail request by video conference, and release Mr Panupong so he could be admitted to hospital.

Mr Noraset expressed his concern about Mr Panupong's condition. His client had suffered from asthma for 6-7 years.

Mr Panupong, 24, has been imprisoned since March 8, pending trial on charges related to an anti-government rally in Bangkok on Sept 19-20 last year. Previous requests for release on bail have been denied.

