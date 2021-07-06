Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Prayut in 14-day home quarantine
Thailand
Politics

Prayut in 14-day home quarantine

published : 6 Jul 2021 at 15:53

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Surin Chamber of Commerce chairman Veerasak Pisanuwong (left) poses for a photo with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during the Phuket reopening on July 1. (Photo: Veerasak Pisanuwong Facebook)
Surin Chamber of Commerce chairman Veerasak Pisanuwong (left) poses for a photo with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during the Phuket reopening on July 1. (Photo: Veerasak Pisanuwong Facebook)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has gone into self-quarantine for 14 days after a business leader he was photographed with in Phuket tested positive for Covid-19 on his return home to Surin, a Government House spokesman said on Tuesday.

The prime minister posed with Veerasak Pisanuwong, chairman of Surin Chamber of Commerce, while in Phuket for the Sandbox opening last Thursday.

Mr Veerasak tested postive after he returned to Surin.

A spokesman said on Monday that the prime minister had entered one-week isolation at his home.

A spokesman said on Tuesday the prime minister is now in 14-days self-quarantine in compliance with Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration rules for at-risk people. 

Gen Prayut would work from his home inside the 1st Infantry Regiment headquarters in Phayathai district.

During the 14 days, he would hold meetings via videoconference and send instructions via telephone and Line app.

After completing quarantine, he would be tested for Covid-19 before returning to work at Government House.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Fire rekindles at burned-out plastics factory

A fresh fire broke out amid the ruins of the Ming Dih Chemical factory in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan late on Tuesday afternoon.

17:52
Business

Up to 1,500 firms hit in Kaseya ransomware attack

PARIS: Hundreds of Swedish supermarkets remained shut Tuesday after a major cyberattack that has crippled hundreds of companies worldwide for the past four days, with the perpetrators demanding $70 million in bitcoin to undo the damage.

17:45
Thailand

Infected woman awaiting hospitalisation jumps from window

A 51-year-old woman still waiting for a hospital bed five days after testing positive for Covid-19 injured herself jumping from a second-floor window on Tuesday, and was rushed to a hospital.

17:40