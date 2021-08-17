13 demonstrators arrested Monday night

Anti-government protesters head from Victory Monument towards Government House on Monday evening, before clashes with riot police that night. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Police arrested 13 protesters, some of them minors, during the anti-government demonstration on Monday night, the Metropolitan Police Bureau said on Tuesday.

The bureau said 11 were males and two females. Five of them were minors. They were arrested in Din Daeng district about 9.30pm and fell into three groups.

The five minors were detained at Din Daeng intersection, three boys and two girls. They were charged with violating the 9pm-4am curfew in Bangkok.

Four men were arrested on Mit Maitri Road. Two were charged with illegal assembly in defiance of Covid-19 control measures and breaking the curfew. Another was charged with carrying a knife without a sound reason and curfew violation.

The fourth was charged with illegal assembly in defiance of Covid-19 control measures, curfew violation and carrying a knife without a sound reason.

The third group consisted of four men. They were arrested on Soi Pracha Songkroh 14 and Phutthi Pho roads and charged with illegal assembly in defiance of Covid-19 control measures and curfew violation.

Police also seized from them a handgun, four motorcycles, a steel hammer, a 20-centimetre-long folding knife, a 23cm knife, a chemical mask and a gas mask.

Bangkok police also said that during Monday night's demonstration four traffic control kiosks were damaged - at Ratchada-Lat Phrao, Huai Khwang, Sutthisan and Nang Loeng intersections.