Issara new head of Democrat Party's economic team

Issara Sereewatthanawut, pictured, has replaced former Democrat deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi as head of the party's economic team. (File photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Issara Sereewatthanawut, a party-list MP and deputy secretary-general of the Democrat Party, has been appointed chairman of the party's committee on modern economy, replacing Prinn Panitchpakdi who resigned over his alleged sexual misconduct, Democrat spokesman Ramet Rattanachaweng said on Monday.

Mr Issara's appointment was made during a meeting of the party executive committee chaired by party leader Jurin Laksanawisit.



Mr Issara, 38, has a bachelor's degree in engineering from Chulalongkorn University, a master's degree in public administration from Ramkhamhaeng University and doctorate degree in engineering from the Imperial College London.



He joined the Democrat Party on Nov 11, 2018, and was appointed deputy secretary-general. He was elected to a party-list seat at the 2019 general election.



The meeting also appointed Sunatcha Losathapornpipit and Huwaidiya Pitsuwan Useng members of the executive committee, replacing Mallika Boonmeetrakul and Orn-anong Kanchanachusak, who resigned in protest at a deputy leader being involved in such a scandal.



Mr Ramet said the meeting was informed that 100,785 new applications for Democrat Party membership had been approved. He said the party would continue its membership campaign.