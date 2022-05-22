Section
Chadchart awaits official nod in Bangkok governor election landslide
Thailand
Politics

Chadchart awaits official nod in Bangkok governor election landslide

published : 22 May 2022 at 21:40

writer: Online Reporters

Chadchart Sittipunt celebrates after the unofficial vote count showed him winning the Bangkok governor election by a landslide. (Photo: Pornprom Sattrabhaya)
Chadchart Sittipunt celebrates after the unofficial vote count showed him winning the Bangkok governor election by a landslide. (Photo: Pornprom Sattrabhaya)

Chadchart Sittipunt has won the election for Bangkok governor, pending the official announcement from the Election Commission.

"Once the EC makes the announcement, I will be the governor for everyone," he said in his first press conference since the vote count began at 5pm.

With the unofficial count showing him far ahead of other competitors, the former transport minister came out from his office to meet his supporters and the media at Stadium One in Pathumwan district.

He said Democrat Party representative Suchatvee Suwansawat and Move Forward candidate Wiroj Lakkhnaadisorn had called to congratulate him for winning the contest.

Mr Chadchart promised to work with Bangkok councillors from all parties, and urged people to "overcome all past conflicts in order to move forward together".

Although he refused to declare himself the winner, Mr Chadchart said he was satisfied with the results and said it was a special day.

"Today is a meaningful day for me," he told supporters.

He said eight years ago on May 22, 2014, in the early days of the military coup, soldiers covered his head with a bag, bound his hands and took him to a secret location.

Mr Chadchart was the transport minister under the Pheu Thai Party before then army chief Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha led the coup.

Off-the-charts victory

With 55% of the votes counted, Mr Chadchart received 360,491 votes, ahead of Mr Suchatvee, who received 67,016 votes.

Mr Wiroj was running third with 66,563, followed by former Bangkok deputy governor Sakoltee Phattiyaul with 63,082, former governor Pol Lt Gen Aswin Kwanmaugn with 53,947 and Rosana Tositrakul with 21,046.

Like Mr Chadchart, Pol Gen Aswin, Mr Sakoltee and Ms Rosana ran as independent candidates.

