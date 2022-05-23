Section
Prayut on Chadchart's sweeping win: 'only 1 province'
published : 23 May 2022 at 18:30

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha talks to election officials after voting for Bangkok governor and a local councillor at a polling station in Phaya Thai district on Sunday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has dismissed the results of the Bangkok governor and councillor polls, saying they don't reflect his political popularity.

Gen Prayut said on Monday the sweeping victory of Chadchart Sittipunt in the gubernatorial election and the opposition parties in the councillor poll did not demonstrate voters' sentiment about his administration.

Mr Chadchart cruised past other candidates, including former Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang and his deputy, Sakoltee Phattiyakul, on Sunday. The Pheu Thai and Move Forward parties won a combined 34 of 50 Bangkok councillor seats, while Palang Pracharath managed to get only two.

Palang Pracharath, the main backer of Gen Prayut in the government, won more Bangkok seats in the general election in 2019, gaining 12 out of 30 slots.

"It is only an election in one province," the prime minister said of the elections on Sunday.

"The results showed the desire of voters in Bangkok. It was not related to the government," he went on.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Gen Prayut stood ready to work with the new governor to solve problems in the capital.

Mr Chadchart said on Sunday - after the unofficial results showed him far ahead of other contestants - that the overwhelming vote for him should not be dragged into national politics. The win was a message from voters in Bangkok that they endorsed his policies to solve problems in the capital, he said.

