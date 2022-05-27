Former deputy governor, Susco chairman on Chadchart's team

Former Bangkok deputy governor Jakkapan Phiewngam (Bangkok Post file photo)

Bangkok governor-elect Chadchart Sittipunt on Friday revealed two members of the team that will help him administer the capital city.

Mr Chadchart took former deputy governor Jakkapan Phiewngam and Pimuk Simaroj with him on a field trip to study problems in Wong Sawang area of Bang Sue district.

Mr Pimuk is chairman of the executive board of Susco Plc, a fuel distributor and petrol station operator, according to the company's website.

The new governor did not mention what positions they would hold in his administration. He said he would formally introduce them and other members of his team after the Election Commission endorses the result.

Mr Chadchart is Bangkok's most popular governor in terms of votes. He received almost 1.4 million votes, the highest ever by a candidate for the governorship.

Mr Jakkapan was a deputy governor under former governor Aswin Kwanmuang. He resigned from the position in 2019 amid speculation that he did not want to be involved in alleged irregularities in City Hall's garbage incinerator projects, worth 13 billion baht, at the On Nut and Nong Khaem waste disposal centres.

Pol Gen Aswin denied the resignation was in connection with the controversial issue.

Mr Jakkapan said on Friday he was attracted to the new governor's political independence and determination to make the capital a better place to live.