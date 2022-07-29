One-ballot bill rumours spark anger

Opposition and government MPs were up in arms yesterday after hearing rumours that key government figures are planning to float a fresh charter amendment bill with the current one-ballot election system intact.

After a year of deliberation between lawmakers, a bill aiming to amend the election law by implementing a two-ballot system and changing the composition of constituency and party-list MPs from 350:150 to 400:100 has been in the works, recently passing its third reading.

However, their plan to change the kingdom's ballot system may face another hurdle after rumours began circulating that some government MPs may withdraw support for the two-ballot bill.

Somkid Chueaknong, Pheu Thai MP for Ubon Ratchathani, said if true, it would be an attempt by government MPs to remove any disadvantage in the next general election.

The two-ballot system is widely seen as advantageous to a political party like Pheu Thai as it chases a landslide victory at the next poll at the expense of small parties.

"Pheu Thai doesn't care how many ballots will be used, but we care about what is right and what the majority says," Mr Somkid said, adding those seeking the one-ballot system must answer how it would do the public any good.

Thirajchai Phanthumat, a Move Forward Party list MP, said the move would not ensure fair election rules.

He said the move would still require a charter change, which is a lengthy process, but noted that it is possible to retain the one-ballot system as the government has support from the Senate.

Several MPs from the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) in the North are said to be strongly opposed to the use of the one-ballot system as it does not give them an advantage.

However, chief government whip Nirote Sunthornlekha yesterday denied the rumours, noting it is unlikely because the draft organic law on the election of MPs aims to implement a two-ballot system.

"A charter amendment is required, so I think it is too far off," Mr Nirote said. "The PPRP has no problem with either system. We are confident in our support base."