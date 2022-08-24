Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Govt spokesman: Prawit caretaker PM now Prayut suspended
Thailand
Politics

Govt spokesman: Prawit caretaker PM now Prayut suspended

published : 24 Aug 2022 at 17:26

writer: Online Reporters

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon is swarmed by reporters as he leaves Government House after a cabinet meeting in June. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon is swarmed by reporters as he leaves Government House after a cabinet meeting in June. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon is now caretaker prime minister while Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha remains in cabinet in his role as defence minister, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Anucha Burapachaisri said Gen Prawit will remain caretaker prime minister until the Constitutional Court makes its ruling on Gen Prayut's tenure as prime minister.

Gen Prayut continues to serve as defence minister in the cabinet, he said.

The spokesman's statement cleared the air over who would temporarily guide the cabinet in the wake of the court's order.

Gen Prawit is highest in the hierarchy of the six deputy prime ministers, according to an order of the Prime Minister's Office signed by Gen Prayut in 2020.

The court accepted the petition of the opposition parties questioning the eight-year tenure of Gen Prayut and ordered him suspended from premiership until the judges' ruling. The order takes effect immediately.

"Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha hopes that people will respect the decision of the court and avoid making criticism of the performance of the court," the spokesman said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
TRENDING
MOST RECENT
Business

Coffee lovers set for price pain as reserves shrink

Vietnam's vast hoard of coffee beans is shrinking, a phenomenon that is set to push rising global prices even higher.

17:40
Thailand

Prawit in charge

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon is now at the helm of the government as caretaker prime minister, but Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha remains in the cabinet as defence minister, the government spokesman says.

17:26
Thailand

Armed drug suspects flee arrest, wound policeman

KHON KAEN: Police were hunting six drug trafficking suspects who shot and wounded a policeman while fleeing arrest in Khon Kaen on Tuesday.

16:39