Govt spokesman: Prawit caretaker PM now Prayut suspended

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon is swarmed by reporters as he leaves Government House after a cabinet meeting in June. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon is now caretaker prime minister while Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha remains in cabinet in his role as defence minister, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Anucha Burapachaisri said Gen Prawit will remain caretaker prime minister until the Constitutional Court makes its ruling on Gen Prayut's tenure as prime minister.

Gen Prayut continues to serve as defence minister in the cabinet, he said.

The spokesman's statement cleared the air over who would temporarily guide the cabinet in the wake of the court's order.

Gen Prawit is highest in the hierarchy of the six deputy prime ministers, according to an order of the Prime Minister's Office signed by Gen Prayut in 2020.

The court accepted the petition of the opposition parties questioning the eight-year tenure of Gen Prayut and ordered him suspended from premiership until the judges' ruling. The order takes effect immediately.

"Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha hopes that people will respect the decision of the court and avoid making criticism of the performance of the court," the spokesman said.