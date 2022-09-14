Court to give ruling on PM Prayut's tenure on Sept 30

Television screen capture taken on July 21, 2022, shows Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha raising his hand and smiling after Gen Prawit Wongsuwon denied any foreknowledge of the 2014 coup, claiming it was only orchestrated by one person.

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday set Sept 30 for its ruling on when Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha's eight-year tenure as prime minister began and ends.

Gen Prayut, who seized power in a 2014 coup before formally becoming prime minister, is currently suspended while the court deliberates on the case filed by the opposition. His deputy, Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, is serving as caretaker premier.

On Aug 24, the Constitutional Court suspended Gen Prayut from his leadership position as the opposition asked it to rule on his eight-year term.

Related: