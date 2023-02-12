Prayut most favourite for PM among Nakhon Si Thammarat voters: Nida Poll

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha of the United Thai Nation Party (UTN) is on top of Nakhon Si Thammarat voters' choices for the post of prime minister, followed by Paetongtarn "Ung-Ing" Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party, in a survey by National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on Feb 3-8 on 1,310 eligible voters aged 18 and over in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat where nine seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs in the coming general election.



Asked who would they voted for prime minister, the answers were:



• 29.08% for Gen Prayut of the United Thai Nation Party

• 21.07% for Paetongtarn "Ung-Ing" Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party

• 10.53% found no-one suitable for the post

• 8.93% for Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party

• 7.33% for Jurin Laksanawisit, leader of the Democrat Party

• 5.27% for Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party

• 4.66% for Korn Chatikavanij, leader of the Chart Pattanakla Party

• 3.44% for Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party

• 3.36% for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party

• 1.15% for Cholnan Srikaew, leader of the Pheu Thai Party

• 1.07% for Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party

• 4.11% combined for Somkid Jatusripitak (Sang Anakhot Thai), Mingkwan Sangsuwan, Kanchana Silpa-archa (Chartthaipattana), Warong Dechgitvigrom (Thai Pakdee), Pirapan Salirathavibhaga (United Thai Nation), Mongkolkit Suksintaranon (Thai Civilised), Abhisit Vejjajiva (Democrat), Tewan Liptapanlop (Chart Pattanakla), Wan Muhamad Nor Matha (Prachachart), Chuan Leekpai (Democrat) and Srettha Thavisit and those with no answer or were not interested.



Asked which party they would vote for MPs in the constituency system, the answers were:



• 22.29% Democrat Party

• 21.68% Pheu Thai Party

• 21.22% United Thai Nation Party

• 9.16% Move Forward Party

• 6.41% still undecided

• 4.50% Bhumjaithai Party

• 3.82% Seri Ruam Thai Party

• 3.36% Chart Pattanakla Party

• 3.13% Palang Pracharath Party

• 1.45% Thai Sang Thai Party

• 2.98% combined for Pheu Chart, Kla, Sang Anakhot, Thai Pakdee, Thai Civilised, Chartthaipattana, New Economy, Kruthai Pheu Prachachon and New Palang Dharma parties, and those with no answers or were not interested.



Asked which party they would vote for MPs in the party-list system, the answers were:



• 22.44% Pheu Thai Party

• 21.68% Democrat Party

• 20.69% United Thai Nation Party

• 10.00% Move Forward Party

• 6.72% still undecided

• 4.27% Bhumjaithai Party

• 3.82% Seri Ruam Thai Party

• 3.28% Chart Pattanakla Party

• 2.67% Palang Pracharath Party

• 1.53% Thai Sang Thai Party

• 2.90% combined for Kla, Chartthaipattana, Thai Pakdee, Sang Anakhot Thai, Pheu Chart, Thai Civilised, Prachachart, New Economy and Kruthai Pheu Prachachon and those with no answer or were not interested.



