Paetongtarn hits back at critics

Paetongtarn 'Ung Ing' Shinawatra, 36, greets supporters during election campaigning in Wat Muang Diad in Ubon Ratchathani's Trakan Phuetphon district on Friday. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Pheu Thai Party's chief adviser on public participation and innovation, on Friday said she is ready to be the kingdom's next prime minister if given the chance.

Ms Paetongtarn, 36, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, also slammed critics who judge her by her age and lack of political experience, saying their criticism was not constructive.

She said many young people have joined the ranks of business and political leaders, noting that even though she may not be the smartest of politicians, she has the best team to support her.

"Please drop this kind of comment," Ms Paetongtarn said.

She is tipped to be one of Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidates in the next general election, slated for May 7. Asked if she would accept the role, she said she would do her best if people supported her.

Asked if this meant she was ready for the job, she said Pheu Thai has not formally announced its prime ministerial candidates yet.

"People don't have to choose me as prime minister," she said. "It isn't yet confirmed that I'll be named a party candidate, but please respect the people."

She was referring to a recent remark by Sen Wanchai Sornsiri, who said some senators would not vote for her even if Pheu Thai wins the next election by a landslide.

Ms Paetongtarn said Sen Wanchai's remark proves why the military- appointed senator should not be allowed a role in co-electing a prime minister in parliament.

When asked about Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's "houses for citizenship" remark, Ms Paetongtarn said that the issue had nothing to do with her.

In countering the opposition's claim about the granting of Thai citizenship to Chinese-born businessman and suspected crime boss Chaiyanat "Tuhao" Kornchayanant, Gen Prayut, during a recent debate in parliament, said: "They [shady businesses] have been ignored for a long time... This government never sells houses or offers citizenships to anyone."

He was referring to a police raid on several locations across Greater Bangkok, including a luxury housing project in the La Salle area of Samut Prakan, on Nov 29.

It was reported that many houses owned by a suspected nominee of the Chinese criminal syndicate tied to Mr Chaiyanat were developed by SET-listed developer SC Asset Corporation, which counts members of the Shinawatra family as its shareholders.

Nattawut Saikuar, director of the Pheu Thai Family project, on Friday questioned the links between Mr Chaiyanat and the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, citing Mr Chaiyanat's donation to the PPRP after being granted citizenship.

He said Pheu Thai needs a landslide victory because its rival is not a political party, but the senators.