Soldiers' pick in elections 'personal'

Narongpan: Ready to offer help

No one can force a soldier to vote for a particular candidate in the next election as it is a personal choice, says army commander Narongpan Jitkaewtae.

"Soldiers are people too. No one can order them [to vote for a candidate], as once they get into the polling booth, there's no way of checking who they voted for," he said.

"Everyone is entitled to make their own choice."

The army chief made the comment in response to reporters' questions about political parties' preparations for the next poll on May 7.

Gen Narongpan responded to the questions after participating in the Khao Khor Memorial event in Phetchabun, which is held annually on Feb 20 to remember those who fought off the communist insurgency between 1968 and 1982. He was the first army chief to attend the memorial.

"Differing opinions are the norm in a modern democracy, but they must be rooted in the facts and reasons," he said. "Differing views must not provoke conflict or violence."

Democracy can only flourish when those elected to power are able and willing to accept contrasting views, which in turn would help foster harmony in society.

"While voting is an individual's right, it should be done in an informed manner," he added.

He said once soldiers take off their uniform, they are no different to civilians, so they have the right to decide for themselves what MP candidate or party to vote for.

That said, Gen Narongpan also said the military could provide "advice" on how to make electoral decisions.

The army chief added the armed forces have the power to approve or reject the Election Commission's request for political parties to hold campaign rallies inside military bases.

"Different parts of military grounds are earmarked for different usages," he said. "As such, requests for campaign access would be considered based on those areas' readiness to accommodate campaign rallies and political gatherings.

Separately, Third Army Region commander Lt Gen Suriya Iamsuro said democracy shouldn't be a guise for social polarisation.