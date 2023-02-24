30 MPs tipped to shift to UTN

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha greets supporters in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Monday. (Government House photo)

At least 30 more MPs are expected to defect to the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party to boost the chances of it winning 25 House seats, the number it needs to nominate Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as its prime ministerial candidate, a source said.

The source said the politicians migrating from other parties would be officially unveiled at the party's headquarters in Soi Ari 5 of Phaya Thai district in Bangkok on Monday.

"Gen Prayut will welcome those politicians and help them put on the party's jackets. Their photos taken with Gen Prayut will be used in election campaigning," the source said.

Some politicians will tender their resignations today, the source added. Others will quit on Monday and Tuesday and will be unveiled as UTN members at another event on Wednesday, the person noted.

Politicians expected to move to the UTN include PM's Office Minister Anucha Nakasai, who tendered his resignation as a member of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) last Friday, along with a group of PPRP MPs based in the Central Region led by Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin.

Others include a group from the Democrat Party, such as Rangsima Rodrassamee, an MP for Samut Songkhram, and Lt Col Sinthop Kaewphichit, the party's deputy secretary-general.

Wittaya Kaewparadai, a member of the UTN's executive board, said several politicians are moving to the party because they are confident in its potential as well as in Gen Prayut.

These political veterans will stand better chances of winning House seats and returning to parliament than rookie politicians, Mr Wittaya said, adding he believed the party would win at least 30-40 House seats in the upcoming election, tentatively scheduled for May 7. He confirmed the party would field election candidates in all 400 constituencies.

According to the Election Commission (EC), of all 86 political parties, only the UTN has branches and representatives in all 77 provinces where it can field election candidates.

Stithorn Thananithichot, director of the Office of Innovation for Democracy at the King Prajadhipok's Institute, told the Bangkok Post the defections were not surprising as the UTN is trying to ramp up efforts to win enough House seats to nominate Gen Prayut so he can retain his current role leading the nation.

"However, it remains to be seen whether these politicians will be able to return to parliament. Some PPRP politicians moved to the UTN because they wanted to rely on Gen Prayut's popularity.

"Gen Prayut may have to work a bit harder to help them win House seats in the coming election," Mr Stithorn said.

"Some politicians already have strong support bases, and their move to the UTN will help boost Gen Prayut's political clout," he added.

He noted the ongoing defections are a part of pre-established deals between the UTN and those politicians.

Mr Stithorn said the defections are gathering pace after Gen Prayut said he would dissolve the House of Representatives early next month so the election can run on schedule and politicians would have time to switch parties.

Chaiyan Chaiyaporn, a lecturer at Chulalongkorn University, said the defections could deal a blow to the PPRP.