Pheu Thai promises B25k monthly wage

People walk past an election campaign poster of the Pheu Thai Party in Bangkok in January. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Pheu Thai Party has pledged to raise the minimum monthly wage for salaried employees to 25,000 baht by 2027 as part of efforts to woo voters ahead of the general election.

Paopoom Rojanasakul, the party's deputy secretary-general, said the Pheu Thai-led government under former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, raised the salary to 15,000 baht 11 years ago, but it has not changed since then while the cost of living has risen by over 17% and labour productivity has grown by more than 20%.

"This goes to show salaried employees have contributed to economic growth, but they do not receive the remuneration they deserve. Their salaries are not compatible with the high cost of living," he said.

"One-third of the country's working population is also deep in debt and finding it hard to make ends meet," Mr Paopoom said.

"Pheu Thai will tackle the root cause of the problem. We will generate income for the working population to enable them to save enough money to prepare for old age instead of accumulating debt," he said.

"The party has a policy to raise pay to 25,000 baht for salaried employees both in the state and private sectors, as well as university graduates who are entering the labour market," Mr Paopoom said.

He said the state officials' wages would gradually increase to 25,000 baht by 2027 in line with the changing economic circumstances and inflation so as not to affect the country's financial standing.

"When the economy achieves a full recovery, private companies will earn more and can afford to pay more to employees as well," he said.

First announced in December, Pheu Thai's pledge to lift the daily minimum wage to 600 baht and the monthly salary for those with a bachelor's degree to 25,000 baht drew criticism from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Gen Prayut said it was easier said than done and the ramifications must be considered and vetted by a tripartite committee made up of workers, employers, the state, and also key investors.