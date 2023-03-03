Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Move Forward Party in Srisuwan's crosshairs
Thailand
Politics

Move Forward Party in Srisuwan's crosshairs

published : 3 Mar 2023 at 08:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The Election Commission (EC) may be asked to rule on whether the involvement of the Progressive Movement's core figures in the Move Forward Party (MFP)'s campaign constitutes a violation of election campaign rules.

The secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Constitution, Srisuwan Janya, said he was considering petitioning the EC to investigate.

He was referring to Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul and Pannikar Wanich who are the chairman, secretary-general and an executive of the movement, respectively.

As the movement's core figures could be considered "outsiders" under the organic law on parties and other related laws, their involvement in the MFP's campaign might constitute unlawful interference in a party's affairs and lead to further action, he said.

If the EC confirms that the movement's core figures are indeed outsiders, he said he would lodge a petition against the MFP with the Constitutional Court, which could result in the party's dissolution.

Mr Srisuwan on Thursday challenged the trio to prove the legality of their involvement in the MFP's election campaign.

Previously, Mr Srisuwan petitioned the EC to look into whether Trairong Suwannakhiri, chief adviser of the United Thai Nation Party, violated the election law over his remarks about the monarchy during a campaign last Saturday.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (9)
MOST RECENT
Business

Newly minted top mobile firm set for trading debut

Shares of True Corporation Pcl, created through a merger between Thailand’s number two and three mobile phone operators, has started trading in Bangkok on Friday, marking the culmination of a consolidation process that drew protests from consumer groups and its main rival.

11:16
World

Najib acquitted

Jailed former prime minister Najib Razak was acquitted of an audit tampering charge, a judge said Friday, but will continue to serve his 12-year prison term from another case.

10:25
Thailand

Move Forward Party in Srisuwan's crosshairs

The Election Commission (EC) may be asked to rule on whether the involvement of the Progressive Movement's core figures in the Move Forward Party (MFP)'s campaign constitutes a violation of election campaign rules.

08:00