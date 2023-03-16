Pita rules out alliance with PPRP, UTN

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limcharoenrat (Photo: Parliament)

The Move Forward Party (MFP) on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of forming an alliance with the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) or the United Thai Nation Party (UTN) after the election.

MFP leader, Pita Limcharoenrat, declared the party's stance after UTN leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said his party was ready to work with any party, including the MFP, but with certain conditions.

Mr Pita reiterated the party had no desire to do business with the ruling PPRP or the UTN due to their affiliations with the 2014 coup that toppled the Pheu Thai-led government. "Our party was set up to 'switch off' the three generals and get the country moving [again]," he said.

Asked if the party would work with the main opposition Pheu Thai Party which has lured several politicians from the PPRP, the MFP leader said it should not be an issue because the MFP and Pheu Thai share the same political outlook.

He said his party was paying no attention to the speculated return of key members of the Sam Mitr faction in PPRP to Pheu Thai, including Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

Asked if the party would be willing to work with cabinet ministers in the Prayut administration, Mr Pita said the MFP would find it hard to bring itself to do business with individuals from the PPRP or the UTN.

He also brushed off PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwon's offer to promote national reconciliation, saying it would not be possible for Gen Prawit to do so since he was also a party to the conflict. He said national reconciliation cannot be achieved unless the truth about social and political conflicts is established and justice done.

Mr Pita also poured scorn on Gen Prawit's latest pledge to adopt other parties' policies if the PPRP wins the election, saying the PPRP has failed to implement several of its own policies.

"There are steps involved when formulating a policy. You talk to people to find out their problems and set out how to address them. It takes people who know the problems to implement them. You can't just set up a committee and think the problems will be solved that way," he said.