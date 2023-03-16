Bhumjaithai to file legal complaints against Chuvit

Chuvit Kamolvisit acts during his press conference, criticising the Bhumjaithai Party, on March 3. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Bhumjaithai Party will have its potential candidates in 400 constituencies nationwide file legal complaints against whistleblower Chuvit Kamolvisit for allegedly damaging them.

Mr Chuvit's ongoing criticisms against Bhumjaithai were not justified but appeared to be attempts to mislead society and undermine the popularity of the party in the lead-up to the next general election, Bhumjaithai registrar Supachai Jaisamut said on Thursday.

He said Mr Chuvit had disregarded the normal investigation process and had ulterior motives against Bhumjaithai.

“Other government organisations affected by Mr Chuvit's criticisms are also expected to file legal complaints against him,” said Mr Supachai.

Bhumjaithai would ask the Election Commission (EC) to prosecute Mr Chuvit for creating public misunderstanding about the party and it was a criminal offence. Prospective Bhumjaithai candidates would file their complaint with EC officials in their respective provinces, Mr Supachai said.

He also warned that his party would take similar legal action against media organisations and other political parties which cited Mr Chuvit's negative comments towards Bhumjaithai. Such parties could face requests for their dissolution, he added.