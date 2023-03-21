MFP has its sights on additional lawmakers

Chaithawat Tulathon

The Move Forward Party (MFP) has its sights set on securing more House seats in the coming general election than the dissolved Future Forward Party (FFP) did in the previous poll in 2019.

MFP secretary-general, Chaithawat Tulathon, said: "We are confident that the MFP will win more House seats in the 2023 election."

The FFP was dissolved over an illegal loan and reincarnated as the MFP. In the 2019 election, the FFP won 30 seats in the constituency contest but was able to claim one-third of the 150 available list MPs, or 50, the highest number of list MPs in parliament.

"Over the past four years, we have shown that both the MFP and the FFP can fare well in parliament in a manner that is worth taxpayers' money. We have worked straightforwardly without fear or favour," Mr Chaithawat said.

He said that the party needs the support of voters to form a government led by the MFP after the election.

"Every single vote for the MFP will change the country. MFP MPs and an MFP-led government will initiate and carry out what politicians in the past could not achieve or never thought of doing," Mr Chaithawat said.

He also said that after the House dissolution, the Election Commission (EC) is expected to schedule the general election for May 14 and call MP candidacy applications on April 3-4.

He said the MFP is ready to contest the election and it will hold party meetings in each province to seek input on potential election candidates, who will then be screened by the party's selection committee and executive committee.

Mr Chaithawat went on to say that MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat and other key figures in the party were warmly welcomed by voters during trips to several provinces over the weekend.

They also plan to meet voters in other provinces, such as Songkhla and Pattani, where they will present policies aimed at boosting the economy as well as promoting peace in the South, he said.