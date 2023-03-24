UTN introduces its economic specialists

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha gestures in solidarity with other UTN members during a press conference held to introduce the party's economic team, led by ML Chayotid Kridakon. The team aims to prioritise spurring economic growth. Varuth Hirunyatheb

The United Thai Nation Party (UTN) has introduced its new economic team tasked with spurring economic development and growth.

Headed by ML Chayotid Kridakon, the team includes three other highly experienced economists -- Chawin Athakravisunthorn, Wit Wannakrairoj and Win Suteerachai.

ML Chayotid, an adviser to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and a Thailand trade representative, previously served as managing director of JP Morgan Securities (Thailand) from 2009 until 2020.

He graduated with first-class honours in Southeast Asian history from the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London.

Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, who was named an economic adviser to the UTN, said ML Chayotid has been working on the government's economic policies implemented over the past two years.

This shows that ML Chayotid is highly capable and will be a good leader of the UTN economic team, which will be aided by various advisers, said Mr Supattanapong, who will be responsible for advising the UTN on economic stimulus policies and efforts to tackle household debt.

Among other key economic advisers will be Trairong Suwannakhiri, the party's chief adviser, who is an expert in macroeconomics and finance policy.

Mr Chawin, a leading real estate businessman, is an economics expert with much experience in finance, investment banking, and tourism and hotel investment. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in international relations from the London School of Economics.

Mr Wit, a lecturer at Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, is an expert in management strategies and business research. Graduating with a bachelor's and master's degree in economics from the University of Washinton, he also has experience as an analyst for JP Morgan Thailand.

Mr Win is a new-generation businessman who graduated with a degree in management information systems (MIS) from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He is the founder and CEO of In-Tech Steel Co, a leading auto parts and electric appliance maker.

With its core economic policies, the UTN is determined to not only generate income and tax revenue but also to steer the country's economic system in the right direction, said Pirapan Salirathavi­bhaga, the party leader.

Gen Prayut, in his capacity as the UTN's chief strategist, said an important part of his government's economic development, which will continue with the UTN's economic policies, is amending outdated laws to facilitate and accelerate national economic development.