Pheu Thai targets social costs of 2006 military coup

The Pheu Thai Party unveiled its policies and introduced candidates for House seats in 400 constituencies at Thammasat University’s Rangsit campus on March 17. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

A top Pheu Thai Party official said his party's so-called democracy, judicial procedure, parities and equalities committee will work to rid Thai society of inequalities brought on by the 2006 military coup.

The 2006 coup is the main factor that destroyed the country’s democratic structures, Phumtham Wechayachai, a deputy leader of the main opposition party, said on Monday.

The coup's ramifications have had a lasting negative impact on Thailand’s democratic system up, Mr Phumtham said.

The Prayut administration was a hidden undemocratic form inside government, he said. The administration, he said, ruined the “beauty” of democracy in Thailand and affected the right and freedom of the people.

Voters can make it possible for Pheu Thai to lead efforts in healing democracy if the party wins at least 310 seats in the House, Mr Phumtham said. With the majority voice in the House, the party will be able to wrestle with the 250 senators or Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha could return as the new prime minister after the election, he said.

Through the committee, Pheu Thai aims to improve parities and equalities in five areas, namely politics, economy, society, law and opportunities, he said.

For political aspects, everyone should have equal political rights, while the government should not be allowed to abuse its powers in a way that limits or affects the political rights of individuals, he said.

Regarding economic areas, Pheu Thai will bring about an assurance that all Thai people will have equal access to economic opportunities, which are currently being held by only a number of people, he said.

In the social aspects, Pheu Thai aims to ensure that all matters where different sides have different opinions will be decided in the House of Representatives, while the government will no longer be allowed to decide on these matters on their own.

For legal matters, Pheu Thai is determined to end the government’s abuse of its powers against those trying to exercise their rights and protect their freedom of expression, he said.

And in the area of parities and equalities in opportunities, Pheu Thai intends to bring about equality in self and economic development for everyone, said Mr Phumtham.

Rewriting the constitution may play a role in addressing these issues, said Chaikasem Nitisiri, Pheu Thai’s chief strategist, who is the president of the party’s new committee.