Prayut 'won't run' as a list candidate
Thailand
Politics

Prayut 'won't run' as a list candidate

published : 28 Mar 2023 at 05:02

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha speaks as the prime ministerial candidate of the United Thai Nation Party in Nonthaburi province on Saturday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will not run as a list-MP candidate for the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, of which he is a member, according to a party source.

UTN leader Pirapan Salirathavi­bhaga will occupy the first party-list spot, followed by party secretary-general Akanat Promphan, PM's Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana and deputy party leader Trairong Suwannakhiri, with Social Development Human Security Minister Chuti Krairiksh rounding off the top-five list candidates, the source said.

From No.6 through to the 15th are Witthaya Kaewparadai, Anucha Buranachaisri, Duangrit Benjathikul Chairungrueng, Seksakol Attha- wong, Picharat Laohapongchana, Siriwan Prasachaksatru, Chumpol Kanchana, Chatchawal Kong-udom, Dr Riangthong Nanna and Win Sutheerachai.

The source added that Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, who is also a UTN executive, may be looking to contest the next poll under the party list system and let his sister-in-law, Napassanan Arinthakunwong, former deputy chairwoman of tambon Samet municipality, run in Chon Buri's Constituency 1, which was traditionally his turf, instead.

But Mr Suchart's entry to the party list would possibly alter the current line-up as he might cut into a top-ranking slot, thereby bumping some other party members down the list.

On Saturday, Gen Prayut, who chairs the party's strategic committee, formally accepted the UTN's nomination to become its first prime ministerial candidate, vowing that the party will lead the next government.

Mr Pirapan was named as its second PM candidate.

Gen Prayut accepted the nomination during a party seminar to familiarise potential MP candidates with election rules.

A party, which wins at least 25 House seats, can nominate up to three prime ministerial candidates.

