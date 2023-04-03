Registration of constituency candidates begins nationwide

Party constituency candidates and their supporters gather in front of the Thailand-Japan sports centre in Din Daeng district early on Monday, when registration began. (Photo: Jetjaras Na Ranong)

The registration of constituency candidates for the May 14 general election started on Monday at designated venues throughout the country and will continue until Friday.

In Bangkok, which has 33 constituencies, registration is at the Keelawes 2 building of the Thailand-Japan sports centre in Din Daeng district.

The atmosphere on the first day was lively. By 5.30am, candidates of some parties, accompanied by supporters, were already gathering in front of the sports centre. They wore shirts showing party logos, many holding bunches of roses and garlands of marigolds and others holding aloft a sea of banners and placards emblazened with the names of the candidates and their parties.

The roads around the Thailand-Japan sport complex were lined with campaign vehicles ready to take the candidates on board to begin canvassing after they received the ballot sheet numbers.

After 7am, leading party figures of began gradually arriving with their preferred candidates. They included Prawit Wongsuwon of Palang Pracharath Party, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga and Prayut Chan-o-cha of United Thai Nation, Paetongtarn Shinawatra of Pheu Thai, Pita Limjaroenrat of Move Forward, Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of Thai Sang Thai, Korn Chatikavanij of Chartpattanakla, and Jurin Laksanawisit of the Democrat Party.

The Bhumjaithai party candidates were led by Putthipong Punnakant, a core party member. Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul was in Nakhon Ratchasima.

In Bangkok, the actual registration process began at 8.30am when Election Commission officials began taking details of the queued-up candidates. With all of the candidates present, there were then two rounds of lot drawing. The first was for queue numbers, which deterined which order the candidates would then draw their ballot numbers.

After registration, candidates began leaving separately to immediately begin campaigning in their constituencies.

The timing was similar throughout the country.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, registration was in Chatichai Hall at the 80 Years Chalerm Phra Kiat sports stadium.

Candidates first paid homage to the statue of Thao Suranaree, and then proceeded to the registration venue.

Bhumjaithai candidates were accompanied by party leader Anutin Charnvirakul; Pheu Thai candidates by Prasert Chantararuangthong, the party secretary-general; and Palang Pracharath candidates by Wirat Rattanaset, the deputy party leader.

In Khon Kaen, with 11 constituencies, registration is at the Sala Prachakhom Hall near the provincial office.

Pheu Thai candidates were accompanied by Pongsakorn Annopporn, the party's executive committee member for the Northeast.

Move Forward Party candidates were led by Pannika Wanich, an executive of the Progressive Movement, and Bhumjaithai candidates by Ekarat Changlao, a party candidate for constituency 4.



Registration of party-list candidates will be at the Thailand-Japan sports centre in Din Daeng from April 4-7.