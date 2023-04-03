Section
PPRP confident of retaining Bangkok seats
Thailand
Politics

PPRP confident of retaining Bangkok seats

published : 3 Apr 2023 at 18:09

writer: Aekarach Sattaburuth

Palang Pracharath Party leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, accompanied by other party executives, is present for the registration of the PPRP's Bangkok constituency candidates at the Thai-Japanese sports centre in the Din Daeng area on Monday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
The Palang Pracharath Party is confident of retaining its 12 House seats in the capital at the general election, PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwon said on Monday.

Gen Prawit, accompanied by other party executives, was present for the registration of the PPRP's Bangkok constituency candidates at the Thai-Japanese sports centre in the Din Daeng area on Monday.

Gen Prawit, a deputy prime minister in the caretaker administration, said the party was working hard to retain the 12 seats it won in Bangkok in 2019, and hoped for more.

At the May 14 general election, Bangkok will have 33 constituencies instead of the previous 30. 

Gen Prawit said that when party-list registration begins on Tuesday, the PPRP hopes it will draw a single-digit number on the ballot paper, as it is easier for voters to remember.

He reiterated he would not join other party leaders in an election debate, saying he had no skill for oratory. 

