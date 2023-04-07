BJT expects to win 100 seats

Anutin: 'We don't need a landslide'

The Bhumjaithai Party is likely to win at least 100 MP seats and be the key political party in forming the next government, says Anutin Charnvirakul, the party leader.

Marking the party's 15th anniversary on Thursday at its headquarters in Bangkok, Mr Anutin said Bhumjaithai did great work during its four-year term in parliament. This has shown the public that it delivers on its promises, he said.

"We can deliver the policies we announced in the last election, and with that, we are confident we will be able to double our representatives in parliament from 50 seats in the last general election," he added.

Mr Anutin said that the party selected April 6 as its founding day because this was a special occasion for all Thai people living under the Chakri monarchy. King Rama I chose the date to establish the Rattanakosin era.

"The party's colour is blue and our party's policy is clear: we will protect the royal family. This policy has never changed. We are now ready for the general election, and all our warriors are ready to fight to win. This will be not only a victory for the party but also for the country. We don't need a landslide. But we will win in a way that makes the country more secure," he added.

He said many positive signals indicate a big win is on the cards, starting with him picking No.7, which he described as an auspicious number and a portent that the party would win at least 100 MP seats.

"Nothing could be more perfect than this. We will have a prime minister who comes from the representatives and cares for all voices. We will have a more secure parliament and better prosperity for the people and the country. And that person (the premier) will be me," he said, adding he would not hand the post to anyone else if the party forms part of the next government.

Representatives from the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), Democrat Party and United Thai National Party attended the event with bouquets.

Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) deputy leader Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said his party would welcome Bjumjaithai to form a coalition government with it.