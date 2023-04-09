Paetongtarn topmost favourite for PM among Ubon people: Nida Poll

Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra arrived at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters on Dec 22 last year when the party held a general assembly to elect a new executive committee. (File photo)

Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party is most favourite for the post of prime minister among voters in the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani, with Pita Limjaroenrat of the Move Forward Party and Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha of the United Thai Nation Party trailing far behind in a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on March 27-30 by telephone interviews with 1,100 eligible voters aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes in Ubon Ratchathani province, where 11 House seats are up for grabs in the May 14 election.



Asked who they would support for prime minister in this election, the answers were:



• 45.55% for Ms Paetongtarn of the Pheu Thai Party

• 12.18% for Mr Pita of the Move Forward Party

• 10.82% for Gen Prayut of the United Thai Nation Party

• 7.45% for Srettha Thavisin of the Pheu Thai Party

• 7.09% for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Thai Sang Thai Party

• 4.45% for Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves of the Seri Ruam Thai Party

• 3.00% said nobody was suitable

• 2.25% for Cholnan Srikaew of the Pheu Thai Party

• 2.09% for Jurin Laksanawisit of the Democrat Party

• 1.55% for Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai Party

• 1.09% for Korn Chatikavanij of the Chartpattanakla Party

• 2.18% combined for Kanchana Silpa-archa (Chartthaipattana), Mongkolkit Suksintaranon (Thai Civilised), Abhisit Vejjajiva (Democrat), Gen Prawit Wongsuwon (Palang Pracharath), Pirapan Salirathavibhaga (United Thai Nation), Warong Dechkitvigrom (Thai Pakdee) and Tewan Liptapanlop (Chartpattanakla).



Asked which party they would vote for an MP in the constituency system, the answers:



• 62.27% Pheu Thai

• 12.55% Move Forward

• 7.18% United Thai Nation

• 4.09% Thai Sang Thai

• 3.82% Democrat

• 3.36% Bhumjaithai

• 2.45% Seri Ruam Thai

• 1.55% still undecided

• 2.73% combined named Palang Pracharath, Chartthaipattana, Chartpattanakla, Thai Pakdee, Thai Civilised, Ruam Palang, Kla, Thoed Thai and Sang Anakhot Thai parties.



Asked which party they would vote for in the party-list system, the answers:



• 61.36% Pheu Thai

• 12.91% Move Forward

• 8.09% United Thai Nation

• 4.09% Thai Sang Thai

• 3.73% Democrat

• 2.91% Bhumjaithai

• 2.91% Seri Ruam Thai

• 1.36% still undecided

• 2.64% combined were for Palang Pracharath, Chartthaipattana, Chartpattanaklla, Thai Pakdee, Ruam Palang, Sang Anakhot Thai, Kla, Thai Civilised and Pheu Chart parties.



In the 2019 election when Ubon Ratchathani had 10 House seats, the Pheu Thai Party won seven, Democrat Party two and Palang Pracharath Party one.





